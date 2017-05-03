WillGriff John: Sale Sharks sign Doncaster Knights prop

WillGriff John joined Doncaster in 2014

Premiership side Sale Sharks have signed prop WillGriff John from Championship club Doncaster Knights.

The former Wales Under-20 international began his career at Pontypridd and also featured for Cardiff Blues and New Zealand province Northlands.

He is Sale's sixth new signing ahead of next season.

"He has been one of the most consistent performers in the Championship and is a good ball carrier who works hard in defence," said Sale boss Steve Diamond.

Sale have not disclosed the length of his contract.

The Sharks are 10th in the Premiership table and take on Bath in their final game of the season at the AJ Bell Stadium on Saturday.