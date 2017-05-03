Stuart Olding suffers 'significant' ankle injury

Ulster's Stuart Olding was stretchered off during the Pro12 defeat by Ospreys at Liberty Stadium

Ulster centre Stuart Olding is expected to be ruled out of Ireland's summer tour to Japan and possibly the start of next season due to an ankle injury.

The player sustained what Ulster say is "a significant left ankle injury" in Saturday's Pro12 defeat by the Ospreys.

Olding, 24, will see a specialist on Wednesday to determine whether he needs surgery and how to manage the injury.

Ruan Pienaar should play his last competitive game against Leinster on Saturday despite a back problem.

Ruan Pienaar and Stuart Olding both suffered injuries in Ulster's 24-10 defeat by Ospreys on Saturday

The South African limped out of the Ospreys defeat but coach Neil Doak confirmed on Wednesday that "he should be fine" to make his final competitive appearance at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday after seven seasons at Ulster.

"His back went into spasm right at the end of the warm-up and he tried to get through it," Doak said.

"But you could see quite clearly he was struggling a little bit, he could not get up to full speed.

"Like with a lot of these things, 48 hours later it can settle quite quickly.

"He has not trained these first couple of days but we remain hopeful he will come through for the weekend."

Charles Piutau (elbow) and Stuart McCloskey (thigh) also suffered injuries at the Liberty Stadium but have not yet been ruled out of this weekend's final home game of the season.

Barring a bonus-point win against Leinster and favourable results elsewhere, Ulster's season will conclude on Saturday.

Chris Henry is said to be "progressing well" following a recent calf muscle tear and could be involved but 10 players are unavailable - including Jared Payne whose niggling ankle injury will be of concern to British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland ahead of next month's tour to New Zealand.

With 11 Ireland internationals included in Gatland's squad, others have the opportunity to impress Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt against the United States in New Jersey and the subsequent two-game tour to Japan.

Marcell Coetzee (knee), Tommy Bowe (ankle), Darren Cave (vestibular dysfunction), Rob Lyttle (shoulder), Clive Ross (knee) Lorcan Dow (ankle), Johnny Simpson (neck), Matthew Rea (hamstring) and Johnny McPhillips (groin) are the other Ulster players to have their season prematurely ended by injury.