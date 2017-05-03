Jersey Reds: Matt Rogerson, Mark Best and Rory Bartle join Championship side

Matt Rogerson (ball carrier) has played Premiership Sevens rugby for Sale

Jersey Reds have added Sale Sharks' Matt Rogerson, Ulster centre Mark Best and London Scottish back-row forward Rory Bartle to their squad.

Rogerson, 23, has made LV=Cup and Premiership Sevens appearances for Sale and appeared as a dual-registered player for National One club Fylde.

Best, 23, has played domestic rugby for Ballymena, while Bartle, 21, has A League experience for Gloucester.

Meanwhile, Tongan international Apakuki Ma'afu has agreed a new deal with Reds.

The 29-year-old joined Jersey midway through the current season, making his debut against Doncaster Knights in December.

Apakuki Ma'afu, capped three times by Tonga, was formerly with New South Wales Country Eagles

Of the new signings, Reds' head coach Harvey Biljon said: "Matt's a real athlete with ambitions to play at the top level.

"He's been within touching distance of this, but hasn't been able to get that much game time, so now he has the chance to compete for a regular place in the Championship and really kick on in his career.

"Mark's a player we've watched over the last two to three years, and whenever you've looked at the teams he's been playing in he's always stood out.

"Rory's shown leadership ability as a young man and we believe we've identified a position in the back row where he can develop his game, which will be good for Rory and also for Jersey Reds."