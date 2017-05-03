Nigel Owens selected to referee the 2017 Champions Cup final

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Nigel Owens - The Greatest Hits!

Welsh referee Nigel Owens has been selected to officiate the Champions Cup final on Saturday, 13 May.

Clermont Auvergne versus Saracens at Murrayfield will be the 100th game Owens has refereed in the tournament.

It will be the 45-year-old's third Champions Cup final in a row having first officiated in European rugby in the 2001 Challenge Cup.

Owens is the world's most experienced referee and officiated the 2015 Rugby World Cup final.

His assistant referees in Edinburgh will be Ireland's George Clancy and Ian Davies of Wales.