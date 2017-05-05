Premiership: Northampton v Harlequins

Louis Picamoles
Louis Picamoles has been capped 62 times by France
Aviva Premiership
Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 6 May Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

George North, Louis Picamoles and Tom Wood return to the Northampton Saints starting line-up following last weekend's defeat by Exeter.

JJ Hanrahan's shoulder injury means Harry Mallinder moves to fly-half and Nafi Tuitavake comes in at centre.

Kyle Sinckler will make his 100th appearance for Harlequins alongside fellow British & Irish Lions tour pick Joe Marler in the front row.

Karl Dickson replaces Danny Care at scrum-half for his last Quins game.

A losing bonus-point for Quins could be enough to seal qualification for the European Champions Cup next season, while Saints have to win to stand any chance.

Northampton: Tuala; North, Tuitavake, Burrell; Foden, Mallinder, Groom; Waller, Hartley, Brookes, Lawes, Ribbans, Gibson, Wood (capt), Picamoles

Replacements: Haywood, Ma'afu, Denman, Ratuniyarawa, Harrison, Dickson, Olver, Hutchinson

Harlequins: Brown; Yarde, Marchant, Roberts, Visser; Evans, Dickson; Marler, Buchanan, Sinckler, Matthews, Horwill (capt), Robshaw, Wallace, Luamanu.

Replacements: Gray, Lambert, Collier, Merrick, Ward, Mulchrone, Swiel, Alofa.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Rugby union commentaries

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired