Worcester Warriors: Ryan Lamb among 18 summer departures from Premiership club

Ryan Lamb scored 259 points in his 51 games for Worcester, mostly with the boot

Worcester Warriors have revealed the summer departures of 18 players from the Premiership club.

The list includes stand-off Ryan Lamb, who kicked them to promotion back to the top flight in 2015.

Lock Tevita Cavubati is expected to join Newcastle, while flanker Phil Dowson has been lined up to return to Northampton to take up a coaching role.

James Johnston may join Brive, while fellow prop Val Rapava Ruskin's move to Gloucester had already been announced.

Fly-half Tiff Eden is joining Championship side Nottingham, while Worcester previously confirmed that flanker Sam Betty and utility back Andy Short were both retiring from rugby.

In addition, they are letting go props Derrick Appiah, Mike Daniels, Ryan Grant and Na'ama Leleimalefaga, hooker Jaba Bregvadze and flanker Chris Vui, who is joining Bristol.

Wingers Cooper Vuna and Tom Biggs, stand-off Connor Braid and full-back Auguy Slowik are also leaving Sixways.

But Warriors captain GJ van Velze may still have a future at the club.

The South African has been sidelined for almost the whole season after sustaining a concussion injury in the opening game of 2016-17 - the 35-3 defeat by champions Saracens at Twickenham.

Van Velze has returned to training but is still going through the 'return to play' protocol and has not engaged in full contact yet.