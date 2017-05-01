Chester chief executive Mark Maguire insists that more money will be found to spend next season and that Jon McCarthy's job as manager is safe.

After slumping from seventh on Boxing Day to finish the season 19th, fans have called for change - but Maguire sees the bigger picture and points out that McCarthy has kept the heat off the board by not moaning more often about his lack of money to spend.

Mark Maguire was speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside's Neil Turner.