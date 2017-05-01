BBC Sport - Chester: CEO Mark Maguire supports Jon McCarthy amid fans criticism

Maguire supports McCarthy amid criticism

Chester chief executive Mark Maguire insists that more money will be found to spend next season and that Jon McCarthy's job as manager is safe.

After slumping from seventh on Boxing Day to finish the season 19th, fans have called for change - but Maguire sees the bigger picture and points out that McCarthy has kept the heat off the board by not moaning more often about his lack of money to spend.

Mark Maguire was speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside's Neil Turner.

Top videos

Audio

Maguire supports McCarthy amid criticism

Video

Throwback to Ronaldo’s first hat-trick

Video

Important to discuss record changes - Coe

Video

Best moment of my career was stolen - Sayers

Video

O'Neill distances himself from Norwich job

Video

Premiership player of the year nominees

Video

'Ludicrous', 'unbelievable', 'unfair' - Jackson on records proposals

Video

Radcliffe criticises plans to wipe records

Video

Gale finishes off beautiful Castleford move

Video

Did he hit it? Black-ball mystery frustrates Selby

Video

Watch the moment Selby clinched third world title

Video

How Selby roared back to beat Higgins

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Badminton in action

Activities for 60+

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired