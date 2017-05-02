Tevita Cavubati: Newcastle Falcons sign Fiji lock from Worcester Warriors

Tevita Cavubati was part of Fiji's 2015 World Cup squad

Newcastle Falcons have signed lock Tevita Cavubati from Worcester Warriors for the 2017-18 Premiership campaign.

The 29-year-old Fiji international is one of 18 players to leave Sixways, and is the ninth addition to Dean Richards' Falcons squad for next season.

Cavubati has made 15 Test appearances, and was a member of Fiji's 2015 World Cup squad.

"Tevita offers us some outstanding carrying and offloading ability," director of rugby Richards said.

"He is already familiar with Premiership rugby from his time at Worcester Warriors, he is an experienced international and this is the sort of quality signing which will help us build on the improvements we have already shown this season."

Falcons have not confirmed the length of the contract.