British and Irish Lions 2017: Kyle Sinckler says Joe Marler key to his development

Sinckler (left), with Dave Ward and Joe Marler in the Harlequins front row, made his England debut in November

Kyle Sinckler says guidance from Joe Marler has been key to his rise from England debutant to the British and Irish Lions in just six months.

The Harlequins team-mates are both in Warren Gatland's 41-man squad for the summer tour of New Zealand.

"He helps me out quite a lot, and tells me off a bit as well," Sinckler told the BBC's Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"So whatever he does, I try and do. If it's good enough for Joe Marler, why is it not good enough for Kyle Sinckler?"

Marler, 26, has made more than 150 appearances for Harlequins and played 51 times for England.

Sinckler, 24, who has eight international caps, added: "I probably annoy him a bit but I always try to hang around him and watch how he works."

Marler believes has team-mate has "grown up quickly", and learnt to cope with his rebellious streak both on and off the field.

"I do see a little bit of myself in Kyle," Marler told the Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"When I was younger, I didn't listen to anyone. I was getting yellow-carded and red-carded, being an idiot. 'Sink' has had tendencies like that, but he has grown up a lot quicker - he's had to."

Marler was twice banned in 2016, but after missing the summer tour of Australia for personal reasons has featured in England's past nine matches, winning his 50th cap in the victory over Scotland.

"You have to learn," he added. "I had to go through a lot of bits and bobs to learn that lesson.

"I didn't want my kids to see me on telly [acting badly] on the pitch."

Marler says he has not yet managed to "fathom" his Lions call-up.

"I was speaking to my wife and I said to her that none of it feels real: playing for Harlequins, playing for England," he said.

"It still feels like I'm looking up at the likes of Jason Leonard and Martin Johnson."

Marler and Sinckler are the only Harlequins players in Gatland's party, and both men have paid tribute to the club.

"I'm probably not the easiest person to manage at the best of times, especially in my earlier years, so I owe a lot to Harlequins," Sinckler said.

"It's taken a bit of time for me to mature but I owe a lot to the club for believing in me. It will be a massive honour when I - touch wood - go away with the Lions."

Marler, meanwhile, said he owed Quins "everything".

"The way they have stood by me no matter what and let me express myself in various ways," he said.

"Without them and their support, [as well as] the coaches and players I have played with, I wouldn't be here today.

"I am very grateful, and I will try and make them proud when I am out there."

