Huw Taylor: Worcester Warriors forward signs new contract at Sixways

Warriors forward Huw Taylor can play either in the back row, or in the second row

Worcester Warriors forward Huw Taylor has signed an undisclosed-length contract with the Premiership club.

Bridgnorth-born Taylor, 20, has now made 17 first-term appearances since making his debut against Nottingham in October 2014, on course to helping Warriors win the British & Irish Cup.

He has also played for England under-20s, in last year's Six Nations and in the Junior World Championship.

"Huw is a fine young athlete who always gives everything," said boss Gary Gold.

"He has impressed when presented with opportunities in Europe and in the Anglo-Welsh Cup and I'm sure he will be nipping at the heels of our current back rowers for a chance to make his Premiership debut in the near future."

Taylor becomes the fourth Warriors Academy player to step up to a full professional contract ahead of the 2017-18 season, following fellow forward Jack Singleton, winger Josh Adams and scrum-half Jamie Shillcock.

Taylor becomes the fourth Warriors to sign a new deal in the last week, following the lead set by Gold in opting to remain as director of coaching.