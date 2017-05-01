Huw Taylor: Worcester Warriors forward signs new contract at Sixways
Worcester Warriors forward Huw Taylor has signed an undisclosed-length contract with the Premiership club.
Bridgnorth-born Taylor, 20, has now made 17 first-term appearances since making his debut against Nottingham in October 2014, on course to helping Warriors win the British & Irish Cup.
He has also played for England under-20s, in last year's Six Nations and in the Junior World Championship.
"Huw is a fine young athlete who always gives everything," said boss Gary Gold.
"He has impressed when presented with opportunities in Europe and in the Anglo-Welsh Cup and I'm sure he will be nipping at the heels of our current back rowers for a chance to make his Premiership debut in the near future."
Taylor becomes the fourth Warriors Academy player to step up to a full professional contract ahead of the 2017-18 season, following fellow forward Jack Singleton, winger Josh Adams and scrum-half Jamie Shillcock.
Taylor becomes the fourth Warriors to sign a new deal in the last week, following the lead set by Gold in opting to remain as director of coaching.