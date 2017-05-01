BBC Sport - Andy Ward unconvinced by Les Kiss' Ulster leadership after season of struggle

Ward unconvinced by Kiss' Ulster leadership

Former Ulster and Ireland flanker Andy Ward says he is "not sure" whether director of rugby Les Kiss should continue to hold the reins at the Kingspan Stadium club.

Saturday's 24-10 defeat by the Ospreys almost certainly means that the Irish province will miss out on a place in the Pro12 semi-finals, even if Kiss' side earn an unlikely bonus-point win over Leinster this weekend.

"We had more success with Neil Doak as coach than under Les Kiss. So why is Neil going? It was the same thing with Brian McLaughlin," Ward told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound.

