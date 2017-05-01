Pro12: Ruan Pienaar an injury doubt for Ulster's Pro12 game against Leinster

Ruan Pienaar (right) lasted only 20 minutes of Saturday's defeat by the Ospreys

Ruan Pienaar may have played his final Pro12 game for Ulster as a back spasm means he is a doubt for Saturday's contest with Leinster.

Pienaar, who is leaving Ulster at the end of this season, sustained the injury in the warm-up before Saturday's defeat by the Ospreys.

The South African, 33, started Saturday's contest but was forced off after 20 minutes.

Ulster's hopes of reaching the play-offs semi-finals now look remote.

Les Kiss' side are now five points behind fourth-placed Ospreys and only a huge bonus-point victory over the leaders this weekend - allied to a heavy Ospreys defeat - would see Ulster sneaking into the semi-finals.

Pienaar will round off his Ulster playing career in the game the Barbarians at Kingspan Stadium on 1 June.

Stuart Olding will miss the Leinster game after picking up a leg injury in Saturday's defeat while Charles Piutau also picked up a knock in the weekend game.

