Ian Evans: Bristol and Wales lock to retire on medical advice

Ian Evans made his senior international debut for Wales in Argentina in 2006

Bristol and Wales lock Ian Evans is to retire on medical advice because of knee problems.

The 32-year-old former Ospreys forward won 33 caps for Wales and also represented the British and Irish Lions on the 2013 tour of Australia.

He played 29 times for Bristol after joining them from Ospreys in 2014.

Meanwhile, the Premiership club's injury-hit forward Jonathan Fisher, 28, is to take time out from the game to assess his future by mutual agreement.

The former England Saxons back row has not featured since December and told the club website: "The medical team at Bristol have been hugely supportive and professional throughout. This has been a difficult decision, but I believe it is a positive one."

Interim head coach Mark Tainton added: "Fish has taken the decision to step back from playing. The welfare of our players is of utmost importance and we support Jon's decision."

Bristol signed former London Irish player Fisher from Northampton Saints in June 2016.

Evans 'deeply saddened'

On Evans' retirement, Tainton continued: "Ian helped Bristol to promotion in 2016 and has been an excellent ambassador for the club.

"He's suffered a challenging period here with his knee injuries and, ultimately, Ian hasn't been able to play a regular run of games. We are grateful for his contribution - on and off the field."

Evans, who played his final Test for Wales against South African in 2014, added: "I'm deeply saddened to end my professional career now, however, the knee injury I suffered whilst playing for Bristol prevents me from achieving full fitness and hinders my capability to perform.

"I've been fortunate enough to have an incredible career and I'm honoured to have had the opportunity to represent my country, winning successive Six Nations titles."

After starting his senior career with Pontypridd, Evans joined Ospreys in 2005 and went on to play in Wales' 2008 and 2012 Grand Slams, as well as their 2013 Six Nations title win.