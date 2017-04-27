Jerome Kaino: New Zealand flanker likely to be fit for Lions tour, despite knee injury

Kaino has 77 caps for New Zealand and has won two World Cups

New Zealand flanker Jerome Kaino is likely to be fit for the British and Irish Lions series in June despite needing an operation on a knee injury.

The 34-year-old will have surgery on a meniscus tear he sustained for Auckland Blues in Super Rugby two weeks ago.

But Blues assistant coach Steve Jackson said: "I'm pretty sure he'll be fine for the Lions tour."

The Lions are due to play Auckland Blues on 7 June with their first Test against the All Blacks on 24 June.

"He was feeling it, and it was locking up on him. He'll get his feet up and normally you come back quickly from those sorts of operations," added Jackson.

Two-time World Cup-winner Kaino, who has 77 international caps, is expected to be out for four to six weeks.