Pontypridd RFC: Club making plans if they cannot return to Sardis Road

Pontypridd are fifth in the Welsh Premiership table

Pontypridd have made contingency plans if they are unable to play their Premiership game against RGC 1404 at Sardis Road on Saturday.

The club's pitch has been undergoing tests ever since visiting Merthyr RFC players complained of suffering burns after playing on the 3G surface.

Training and six-a-side football has recently been allowed but no contact rugby has been played since the game.

"Numerous and extensive tests have been carried out," a club statement said.

The statement continued: "Testing on the pitch will take place on Tuesday and Thursday [2 and 4 May], with a final decision to be made on Thursday whether a full contact game of rugby can take place.

"The club is making contingency plans to utilise another venue if needed, but remain hopeful that the green light will be given to resume playing rugby at Sardis Road."

Pontypridd also said discussions had been held with pitch manufacturers, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and World Rugby since the initial complaints were made.