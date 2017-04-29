Premiership: Leicester Tigers 41-18 Sale Sharks

Freddie Burns made his final appearance at Welford Road this season before his move to Bath in the summer

Aviva Premiership Leicester (20) 41 Tries: Burns, Kitchener, Williams, Roberts, McGuigan Cons: Burns 4, Williams Pens: Burns 2 Sale (10) 18 Tries: Webber, Evans Cons: MacGinty Pens: MacGinty 2

Leicester took a big step to securing a top-four finish with a bonus-point win against Sale at Welford Road.

Rob Webber's try put the Sharks ahead from a line-out before Freddie Burns and Graham Kitchener scores gave the Tigers a 20-10 lead at the break.

Owen Williams, Jack Roberts and George McGuigan went over for Leicester before Bryn Evans' consolation try for Sale.

Leicester's place in the play-offs will be confirmed if Bath fail to beat Gloucester on Sunday.

Matt O'Connor's side can confirm their top four place with two points in their final game at Worcester, no matter what Bath do in their final two games.

In front of their highest gate of the season, Leicester, who had lost their last three games against Sale, looked dangerous throughout and passed the 40-point mark in the Premiership for the second time this season.

Sale's rugby league convert Josh Charnley was shown a yellow card early on for taking out wing Adam Thompstone in the air, and Bath-bound fly-half Burns knocked over his first penalty in a 19-point haul.

Thompstone, along with try-scoring lock Kitchener, both made their 100th starts for Leicester as the club look to be heading for a top four finish for the 13th straight season.

After losing lock Andrei Ostrikov in the warm-up, the 10th-placed visitors had to deal with prop Ross Harrison going off midway through the first-half, with 20-year-old Portugal international Diogo Ferreira replacing him for his debut.

Leicester: Tait; Thompstone, Roberts, O Williams, Pietersen; Burns, B Youngs; Genge, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Barrow, Kitchener, M Williams, O'Connor, Hamilton.

Replacements: G McGuigan, Bateman, Balmain, Fitzgerald, Thacker, Harrison, Smith, Betham.

Sale: Haley; Solomona, James, Jennings, Charnley; MacGinty, Phillips; Harrison, Webber (capt), Longbottom, Evans, Nott, Neild, T Curry, Pearce.

Replacements: B Curry, Flynn, Ferreira, Lund, Seymour, Stringer, Leota, B McGuigan.

