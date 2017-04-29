Premiership: Exeter Chiefs 36-12 Northampton Saints

Jack Nowell (left) jests with referee JP Doyle after being awarded a try after consultation with the TMO

Aviva Premiership Exeter (12) 36 Tries: Armand, Woodburn 2, Whitten, Nowell, S Hill Cons: Steenson 3 Northampton (7) 12 Tries: Hanrahan, Tuala Cons: Hanrahan

Exeter secured a record seventh straight bonus-point win in the Premiership, running in six tries to ease past Northampton and move level on points with leaders Wasps.

JJ Hanrahan's try put Saints ahead but Don Armand and Olly Woodburn scored either side of Ken Pisi's yellow card.

Ian Whitten, Jack Nowell, Sam Hill and Woodburn all scored second-half tries as Exeter's dominance finally told.

Ahsee Tuala went over in the corner for a last-gasp Northampton consolation.

Victory for Rob Baxter's side at Gloucester on the final day of the regular season will guarantee them a home play-off semi final, while they could yet finish top of the table.

Northampton, meanwhile, are three points behind sixth-placed Harlequins, with European Champions Cup qualification now out of his hands.

They were forced into a late change, skipper Tom Wood out with a shoulder injury, while England and Lions man Courtney Lawes was forced off with a head injury.

Samoa wing Pisi was sin-binned after being adjudged to have knocked-on deliberately with Exeter on the attack.

Nowell had a try chalked off in the first-half but Lions call-up was rewarded for a fine performance when touched down after being bundled over in the corner.

Exeter: Turner; Nowell, Whitten, Devoto, Woodburn; Steenson, Townsend; Rimmer, Yeandle (capt), Holmes, Dennis, Parling, Ewers, Armand, Horstmann.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Moon, Williams, Atkins, Salvi, Chudley, Simmonds, Hill.

Northampton: Tuala; Pisi, Burrell, Mallinder, Foden; Hanrahan, Groom; Waller, Hartley (capt), Brookes, Day, Ribbans, Gibson, Lawes, Harrison.

Replacements: Haywood, Ma'afu, Denman, Ratuniyarawa, Dickinson, Dickson, Tuitavake, Estelles.

