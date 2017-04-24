Bradley Davies: Ospreys lock to miss Wales tour to be with expectant wife

Bradley Davies has made 57 appearances for Wales

Ospreys lock Bradley Davies is to miss Wales' summer tour as his wife is due to give birth to their second child.

Davies, 30, says he has reached "common ground" to sit out matches with Samoa in Apia and Tonga in Auckland in June.

"I don't think I'm going in the summer because my wife is due our second child in July and I think I'm going to have the summer off," he said.

Davies has played twice for Ospreys since recovering from a knee injury he sustained in November.

The former Blues and Wasps player joined Ospreys at the start of the season on a national dual contract in which the Welsh Rugby Union pays 60% of his salary.

The deal means Davies can discuss balancing his rugby and domestic commitments with the WRU.

His fellow Ospreys lock Alun Wyn Jones will miss the Wales trip after being selected to go to New Zealand on a third British and Irish Lions tour.

"It's kind of my choice. I need a good pre-season coming up," said Davies.

"I've been out for a long, long period of time and it's very hard for me to jump the gun and say I'm going to be playing in the summer and doing all this, especially for Wales.

"You've got to be playing right on top of your game to wear that jersey so at the moment I don't think it's going to happen.

"It's hard to turn your country down, I understand. But luckily I'm centrally contracted so you talk these things through.

"I think my wife would probably come to New Zealand or Samoa and find me because the hardest thing would be my daughter would still be in school so I can't leave her on her own.

"So I'll be having a busy summer changing nappies, I think."

Asked if he had come to agreement over his absence from the Wales tour, Davies replied: "I think that's the common ground we had.

"One reason I came home was to get looked after because you can see the benefits of central contracting.

"I'm not getting ahead of myself. I want to start performing in the black jersey of the Ospreys to even consider myself for the summer tour."

Fourth-placed Ospreys host fifth-placed Ulster in a crucial Pro12 game on Saturday.

The Irish side could overtake Ospreys in the table if they win at the Liberty Stadium.