BBC Sport - England v Argentina: Who are Eddie Jones' uncapped young guns?

Who are Eddie Jones' young guns?

England head coach Eddie Jones talks us through some of the younger, uncapped players he has selected for June's tour of Argentina.

READ MORE: Dylan Hartley, Joe Launchbury & George Ford in squad

Top videos

Video

Who are Eddie Jones' young guns?

Video

Could WSL switch help England win World Cup?

Video

Murphy v O'Sullivan - no love lost

  • From the section Snooker
Video

McLeod stuns Trump - best of the action

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Arsenal not at maximum confidence - Wenger

Video

How Konta is aiming to become world number one

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Retiring Foster chooses his favourite London Marathon moments

Audio

The Godfathers of Pakistan cricket bow out

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Rooney may return for Anderlecht tie - Mourinho

Video

Hawkins hits 'magnificent' 132 break

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Darren Campbell: I'll go for run with 16-year-old suffering from depression

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp
Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired