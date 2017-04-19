Jack Nowell celebrates with his Exeter Chiefs team-mates after discovering he had been selected in the British and Irish Lions squad for this summer's tour of New Zealand.

The England wing told BBC Spotlight: "I found out the news at midday when it was on the TV - we were just about to sit down as a squad for lunch.

"The whole squad was in our team room watching it. The room erupted, so I'm obviously very happy to share that moment with the boys."

