British and Irish Lions 2017: Guide to players heading to New Zealand
- From the section Rugby Union
|British and Irish Lions 2017
|Date: 3 June-8 July Venue: New Zealand
|Coverage: Live text commentary on every match on the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Warren Gatland's 41-man squad for the British and Irish Lions Tour of New Zealand this summer.
Full-backs
Stuart Hogg (Scotland)
Club: Glasgow Warriors
Age: 24
Lions in 2013
Jared Payne (Ireland)
Club: Ulster
Age: 31
Lions debutant
Leigh Halfpenny (Wales)
Club: Toulon
Age: 28
Lions in 2013 and 2009
Wings
George North (Wales)
Club: Northampton
Age: 25
Lions in 2013
Anthony Watson (England - also full-back)
Club: Bath
Age: 23
Lions debutant
Liam Williams (Wales - also full back)
Club: Scarlets
Age: 26
Lions debutant
Jack Nowell (England)
Club: Exeter Chiefs
Age: 24
Lions debutant
Tommy Seymour (Scotland)
Club: Glasgow Warriors
Age: 28
Lions debutant
Elliot Daly (England - also centre)
Club: Wasps
Age: 24
Lions debutant
Centres
Owen Farrell (England - also fly-half)
Club: Saracens
Age: 25
Lions in 2013
Robbie Henshaw (Ireland)
Club: Leinster
Age: 23
Lions debutant
Jonathan Joseph (England - also wing)
Club: Bath
Age: 25
Lions debutant
Jonathan Davies (Wales)
Club: Scarlets
Age: 29
Lions in 2013
Ben Te'o (England)
Club: Worcester Warriors
Age: 30
Lions debutant
Fly-halves
Jonathan Sexton (Ireland)
Club: Leinster
Age: 31
Lions in 2013
Dan Biggar (Wales)
Club: Ospreys
Age: 27
Lions debutant
Scrum-halves
Rhys Webb (Wales)
Club: Ospreys
Age: 28
Lions debutant
Conor Murray (Ireland)
Club: Munster
Age: 27
Lions in 2013
Greig Laidlaw (Scotland)*
Club: Gloucester
Age: 31
Lions debutant
*replaced Ben Youngs who withdrew for family reasons
Props
Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)
Club: Leinster
Age: 24
Lions debutant
Mako Vunipola (England)
Club: Saracens
Age: 26
Lions in 2013
Jack McGrath (Ireland)
Club: Leinster
Age: 27
Lions debutant
Joe Marler (England)
Club: Harlequins
Age: 26
Lions debutant
Dan Cole (England)
Club: Leicester Tigers
Age: 29
Lions in 2013
Kyle Sinckler (England)
Club: Harlequins
Age: 24
Lions debutant
Hookers
Rory Best (Ireland)
Club: Ulster
Age: 34
Lions in 2013
Jamie George (England)
Club: Saracens
Age: 26
Lions debutant
Ken Owens (Wales)
Club: Scarlets
Age: 30
Lions debutant
Locks
Courtney Lawes (England)
Club: Northampton Saints
Age: 28
Lions debutant
Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)
Club: Ospreys
Age: 31
Lions in 2013 and 2009
Maro Itoje (England - also back row)
Club: Saracens
Age: 22
Lions debutant
Iain Henderson (Ireland)
Club: Ulster
Age: 25
Lions debutant
George Kruis (England)
Club: Saracens
Age: 27
Lions debutant
Back row
Sam Warburton (Captain, Wales)
Club: Cardiff Blues
Age: 28
Lions in 2013
CJ Stander (Ireland)
Club: Munster
Age: 27
Lions debutant
Peter O'Mahony (Ireland)
Club: Munster
Age: 27
Lions debutant
Sean O'Brien (Ireland)
Club: Leinster
Age: 30
Lions in 2013
Justin Tipuric (Wales)
Club: Ospreys
Age: 27
Lions in 2013
Ross Moriarty (Wales)
Club: Gloucester
Age: 23
Lions debutant
Taulupe Faletau (Wales)
Club: Bath
Age: 26
Lions in 2013
Billy Vunipola (England)
Club: Saracens
Age: 24
Lions debutant