British and Irish Lions 2017: Guide to players heading to New Zealand

Warren Gatland and Sam Warburton
Warren Gatland and captain Sam Warburton during the Lions' 41-man squad announcement
British and Irish Lions 2017
Date: 3 June-8 July Venue: New Zealand
Coverage: Live text commentary on every match on the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Warren Gatland's 41-man squad for the British and Irish Lions Tour of New Zealand this summer.

Full-backs

Stuart Hogg

Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

Club: Glasgow Warriors

Age: 24

Lions in 2013

Jared Payne (Ireland)

Club: Ulster

Age: 31

Lions debutant

Leigh Halfpenny (Wales)

Club: Toulon

Age: 28

Lions in 2013 and 2009

Wings

George North

George North (Wales)

Club: Northampton

Age: 25

Lions in 2013

Anthony Watson (England - also full-back)

Club: Bath

Age: 23

Lions debutant

Liam Williams (Wales - also full back)

Club: Scarlets

Age: 26

Lions debutant

Jack Nowell (England)

Club: Exeter Chiefs

Age: 24

Lions debutant

Tommy Seymour (Scotland)

Club: Glasgow Warriors

Age: 28

Lions debutant

Elliot Daly (England - also centre)

Club: Wasps

Age: 24

Lions debutant

Centres

Owen Farrell

Owen Farrell (England - also fly-half)

Club: Saracens

Age: 25

Lions in 2013

Robbie Henshaw (Ireland)

Club: Leinster

Age: 23

Lions debutant

Jonathan Joseph (England - also wing)

Club: Bath

Age: 25

Lions debutant

Jonathan Davies (Wales)

Club: Scarlets

Age: 29

Lions in 2013

Ben Te'o (England)

Club: Worcester Warriors

Age: 30

Lions debutant

Fly-halves

Jonathan Sexton

Jonathan Sexton (Ireland)

Club: Leinster

Age: 31

Lions in 2013

Dan Biggar (Wales)

Club: Ospreys

Age: 27

Lions debutant

Scrum-halves

Rhys Webb

Rhys Webb (Wales)

Club: Ospreys

Age: 28

Lions debutant

Conor Murray (Ireland)

Club: Munster

Age: 27

Lions in 2013

Greig Laidlaw (Scotland)*

Club: Gloucester

Age: 31

Lions debutant

*replaced Ben Youngs who withdrew for family reasons

Props

Tadhg Furlong

Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

Club: Leinster

Age: 24

Lions debutant

Mako Vunipola (England)

Club: Saracens

Age: 26

Lions in 2013

Jack McGrath (Ireland)

Club: Leinster

Age: 27

Lions debutant

Joe Marler (England)

Club: Harlequins

Age: 26

Lions debutant

Dan Cole (England)

Club: Leicester Tigers

Age: 29

Lions in 2013

Kyle Sinckler (England)

Club: Harlequins

Age: 24

Lions debutant

Hookers

Rory Best (Ireland)

Rory Best (Ireland)

Club: Ulster

Age: 34

Lions in 2013

Jamie George (England)

Club: Saracens

Age: 26

Lions debutant

Ken Owens (Wales)

Club: Scarlets

Age: 30

Lions debutant

Locks

Courtney Lawes

Courtney Lawes (England)

Club: Northampton Saints

Age: 28

Lions debutant

Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

Club: Ospreys

Age: 31

Lions in 2013 and 2009

Maro Itoje (England - also back row)

Club: Saracens

Age: 22

Lions debutant

Iain Henderson (Ireland)

Club: Ulster

Age: 25

Lions debutant

George Kruis (England)

Club: Saracens

Age: 27

Lions debutant

Back row

Sam Warburton

Sam Warburton (Captain, Wales)

Club: Cardiff Blues

Age: 28

Lions in 2013

CJ Stander (Ireland)

Club: Munster

Age: 27

Lions debutant

Peter O'Mahony (Ireland)

Club: Munster

Age: 27

Lions debutant

Sean O'Brien (Ireland)

Club: Leinster

Age: 30

Lions in 2013

Justin Tipuric (Wales)

Club: Ospreys

Age: 27

Lions in 2013

Ross Moriarty (Wales)

Club: Gloucester

Age: 23

Lions debutant

Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

Club: Bath

Age: 26

Lions in 2013

Billy Vunipola (England)

Club: Saracens

Age: 24

Lions debutant

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Rugby union commentaries

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired