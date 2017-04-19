British & Irish Lions: Only two Scots are likely to feature in squad - Andy Nicol

Tommy Seymour and Stuart Hogg are Scotland and Glasgow Warriors team-mates

Only two Scots are likely to be in the British and Irish Lions squad for their tour of New Zealand, former Scotland scrum-half Andy Nicol believes.

Full-back Stuart Hogg is poised to be joined by Glasgow Warriors team-mate Tommy Seymour ahead of fellow winger Sean Maitland, of Saracens.

Lions coach Warren Gatland will name his squad at 12:00 BST on Wednesday.

"I think you are right on two," Nicol told BBC Scotland. "I would go with Seymour. He deserves to go."

It means Scotland are destined to have a smaller representation than Wales despite finishing ahead of them in the Six Nations.

Scotland this season finished fourth in the championship, but Nicol believes that their 61-21 thrashing by England put paid to many of their Lions hopes.

"It has been a rollercoaster with the Lions throughout this calendar year," he said.

"When Glasgow went back to back with Racing 92 in the Champions Cup over Christmas and then demolished Leicester at Walford Road, then Scotland had that great start to the Six Nations against Ireland, I reckon we had about eight in the mix.

"The likes of Ryan Wilson, Fraser Brown, Hamish Watson, Finn Russell, Alex Dunbar and Hugh Jones joined the usual suspects of Hogg, Seymour and the Gray brothers.

"But I just think that, as the Six Nations went on, even though we beat Wales, Twickenham was the big problem.

"I was at a Lions event the week before Twickenham and Warren Gatland said to me he wanted to see how these Scotland players coped away from home at Twickenham and I don't think it could have gone any more wrong."

Maitland's form for Saracens meant that the 28-year-old was being tipped as a contender, but Nicol thought that Seymour would make it ahead of his Scotland colleague.

"He's a proven finisher, good under the high ball, he's in form," he said.

Nicol could understand why there are so few Scots in the likely squad of between 37 and 40 players.

"People will be sitting thinking we have won three games in the Six Nations, we have scored a lot of tries, Glasgow have got to the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup, yet we've only got two players," he said.

"We have just not run our race for some individuals particularly well. They've maybe peaked too early and you've also got huge competition in certain places.

"There are outstanding players not being selected because of the quality of players.

"There are lots of big names missing out and they are not just Scottish."

Nicol thought the Scots had come up short at vital moments.

"That fourth weekend was critical when Wales came back to form to beat Ireland on the Friday and we went to Twickenham the following day and capitulated really," he added.

"The following week, Ireland beat England to stop them winning those back-to-back Grand Slams."