British & Irish Lions 2017: Punch-ups, partying and cuddly toys

The British and Irish Lions won their last series - beating Australia in 2013

Take the best rugby union players from four nations, fly them halfway round the world, meld them together in a pressure-cooker Test series or, alternatively, watch them crumble in enemy territory.

Add in the weight of history, an audience of millions and some young men's natural propensity for scrapes on foreign soil and you have the perfect recipe for drama on and off the pitch.

The Lions class of 2017 face three Tests against the iconic All Blacks, but the rugby is only half of it...