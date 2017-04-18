Lions squad: Sam Warburton reminds me of Anthony Foley - Paul O'Connell

Warburton is set to emulate former England captain Martin Johnson as a two-time Lions skipper

Lions captaincy favourite Sam Warburton is not the most vocal of leaders but when he speaks "you can hear a pin drop," says predecessor Paul O'Connell.

Warren Gatland announces his squad to tour New Zealand on Wednesday at 12:00 BST, with 2013 captain Warburton once again expected to lead the tourists.

O'Connell, Lions captain in 2009, said Warburton reminds him of late Munster captain and coach Anthony Foley.

"Foley was a similar character. He didn't speak a lot," said O'Connell.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, former Ireland captain O'Connell added: "Foley was one of my first captains in Munster.

"Very often there was plenty of other people chatting and barking and staying on top of people, but when he picked his moment to speak everyone listened.

"It was probably the same in 2013 in Australia - Sam didn't say a lot.

"Myself and a few others were chirping at people and staying on top of people a little bit, but when Sam elected to speak you could hear a pin drop."

Warburton, 28, is widely tipped to join Martin Johnson as a two-time Lions captain when head coach Gatland reveals his captain and full squad at midday on Wednesday.

Ireland international Foley became Munster's head coach in 2014, but died suddenly in Paris in October at the age of 42.

Foley (centre) captained Munster to Heineken Cup glory against Biarittz in 2006

'Warburton will be a fantastic captain'

Warburton was appointed Wales captain in 2011, but was replaced by Alun Wyn Jones for the 2017 Six Nations as Wales finished fifth.

Wales head coach Rob Howley, deputising for Warren Gatland, said he wanted Warburton to concentrate on his individual game.

"I thought Alun Wyn Jones would end up doing it [captaining the Lions]. Early on Sam hadn't played a lot of rugby," added O'Connell.

"Because of the way he stepped aside from the Welsh captaincy, I thought he just wanted to focus on himself and get back playing as well as he could.

"But he just got better and better throughout the Six Nations and it just made sense by the end. He will be a fantastic captain."

Lions tour to New Zealand - fixtures June 3 - Provincial Union Team, Whangarei June 7 - Blues, Auckland June 10 - Crusaders, Christchurch June 13 - Highlanders, Dunedin June 17 - Maori All Blacks, Rotorua June 20 - Chiefs, Hamilton June 24 - All Blacks, Auckland June 27 - Hurricanes, Wellington July 1 - All Blacks, Wellington July 8 - All Blacks, Auckland

Analysis

BBC Sport's Sonja McLaughlan

Paul O'Connell was at a Lions dinner on the eve of the squad announcement, just one of a number of former captains including Martin Johnson, to sit down with the latest man to have the honour of leading the Lions.

It's a new concept introduced by Warren Gatland and it's expected that Sam Warburton will be the special guest, the hot favourite to be skipper again.

How ironic that he gave up the Wales captaincy to concentrate on his own game, only to play so well during the Six Nations that he became the obvious choice.

He's still only 28, what odds on him becoming the first man to lead the Lions on three tours, surpassing Johnson in the record books?