Wales' Shane Williams 'might not be finished' after comeback win for Amman

Former Wales and Lions wing Shane Williams says he may keep playing after helping Amman United to the National Bowl trophy at the Principality Stadium.

Williams scored the opening try as his village side won the competition for the first time, 43-31 over Caerphilly.

"If I feel like this every time I play, I definitely will [carry on]," the 40-year-old told BBC Wales Sport.

"I'm going to remain involved, coaching or helping out in some form."

The wing scored a record 58 tries in 87 caps for Wales, also playing four Tests for the British and Irish Lions, before ending his professional career in Japan.

He made his comeback this season, playing several league games and also came on as a replacement in the semi-final win over Cilfynydd.

More to come?

"You never know, it might not be finished - what a place to play!" said Williams as he soaked up the applause of a noisy support, having his photograph taken with anyone close enough to the front of the stand.

"I started my career against France back in 2000, I've had a number of 'final' matches here, one against Australia, one against Wales [for the Barbarians], which was superb.

"But I never thought in a million years I'd be back here. I've been fully retired three years and apart from helping coaching, I haven't really touched a rugby ball.

"Playing at the Principality Stadium today in front of a great crowd, they were superb, even the Caerphilly lot - it's very fitting and I've loved it."

Family affair

Williams, who lined up with brother Dean and brother-in-law Gavin Lewis in the United back three, scored from 20 metres out with his first touch, gave the scoring pass to Lewis for his team's second, and had a hand in the other two touch-downs.

"The boys have been taking the mick out of me all season for not scoring, so it's nice to get involved early and I got a touch early on and scored. But it was tough out there and I got steamrollered I don't know how many times - I'll have to work on my tackling!

"It's superb for the town. The boys have worked their socks off all season and today wasn't about me, it was about 'the Amman' being successful.

"We played a very good Caerphilly side. At times I thought they were going to run away with it, but it's like Christmas for these guys - they may not get this opportunity again.

"The boys were having a sing-song before the match and I've never done that before, but they've been so nervous, they've been like kids and with the season they've had, they thoroughly deserve this."