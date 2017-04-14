Stockdale, Trimble and Henry come into Ulster team to play Munster

Jacob Stockdale replaces the injured Jared Payne at full-back

Pro12: Munster v Ulster Date: Saturday, 15 April Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster medium wave and the BBC Sport website, plus live scores online

Jacob Stockdale, Andrew Trimble and Chris Henry come into the Ulster team to face Munster in Saturday's crucial Pro12 interprovincial game in Limerick.

Stockdale replaces the injured Jared Payne at full-back, while Trimble is preferred to Craig Gilroy on the right wing for the trip to Thomond Park.

Henry comes in at openside flanker for a match which is key to Ulster's hopes of making the play-off semi-finals.

A strong Munster line-up sees several Ireland internationals recalled.

Ulster are unbeaten in their last six outings, winning six and drawing one, but lie fifth in the table, level on points with fourth-placed Scarlets.

Payne was ruled out of the derby encounter earlier this week because of an ankle injury sustained in the 24-24 draw with Cardiff Blues last week.

Media playback is not supported on this device Andrew Trimble shares the Ulster captaincy with Rob Herring

Fellow Irish international Trimble will make his first start since recovering from a hand injury, having made an appearance in the second half of the draw with the Blues in Belfast.

Henry has overcome a niggle which ruled him out of that game at Kingspan Stadium, and his inclusion sees Sean Reidy move to number eight, with Iain Henderson continuing at blindside.

Stuart McCloskey provides midfield cover from the bench, having regained fitness from the calf injury which has kept him out of action since the win over Edinburgh in early February.

Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus makes a total of nine changes, with Donnacha Ryan and Tyler Bleyendaal both deemed fit to start after completing their return to play protocols following concussions.

A changed front row sees Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan named, while Ryan links up with Billy Holland in the second row.

There are two changes in the back row with only Jack O'Donoghue retained at number eight as captain Peter O'Mahony and Tommy O'Donnell return to the flanks.

Media playback is not supported on this device Les Kiss warns that Munster's Thomond Park is a 'savage place' to go

Keith Earls, Rory Scannell and Simon Zebo are introduced to the back-line with Earls on the left wing, Scannell inside Francis Saili, and Zebo at full-back.

Fly-half Ian Keatley is named in the replacements after undergoing rehabilitation on a knee ligament injury sustained against Cardiff Blues at the start of March,

James Cronin is also included after overcoming a bang to his knee in last weekend's encounter against Glasgow Warriors.

Conor Murray remains absent, having not played since suffering a shoulder injury when in action for Ireland against Wales on 10 March.

Fellow Lions hopeful CJ Stander is still missing after sustaining an ankle problem during the Irish province's Champions Cup quarter-final win over Toulouse.

Munster are challenging for honours on both the European and domestic fronts and boosted their chances of securing a home Pro12 semi-final by seeing off Glasgow 10-7 on Saturday night.

That victory left them seven points clear of third-placed Ospreys in the standings.

How they line up

Munster: S Zebo; D Sweetnam, F Saili, R Scannell, K Earls; T Bleyendaal, D Williams; D Kiloyne, N Scannell, J Ryan; D Ryan, B Holland; P O'Mahony (capt), T O'Donnell, J O'Donoghue.

Replacements: R Marshall, J Cronin, S Archer, D O'Callaghan, J Deysel, A Lloyd, I Keatley, A Conway.

Ulster: J Stockdale; A Trimble (capt), L Marshall, S Olding, C Piutau; P Jackson, R Pienaar; A Warwick, R Best, W Herbst; K Treadwell, A O'Connor; I Henderson, C Henry, S Reidy.

Replacements: R Herring, C Black, R Ah You, R Diack, C Ross, P Marshall, S McCloskey, C Gilroy.