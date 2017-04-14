Pro12 Connacht v Leinster (Sat)

Leinster's Zane Kirchner moves to full-back for Saturday's match in Galway

Pro12: Connacht v Leinster Date: Saturday, 15 April Venue: Sportsground, Galway Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Match report and live scores on BBC Sport website

Leinster have rested many of the big-name stars for Saturday's Pro12 clash with Irish rivals Connacht.

The leaders make 11 changes from the side which started last weekend's narrow win over the Ospreys.

Zane Kirchner and Rory O'Loughlin are the only two backs retained and there is an all-new front five in the pack.

Connacht skipper and number eight John Muldoon will make his 300th appearance for last year's champions who are seventh in the table.

Leinster are two points ahead of second-placed Munster and on course to secure a home semi-final in the Pro12 play-offs.

When the sides met earlier in the season, Leinster won 24-13 at the RDS to avenge their defeat by Connacht in last season's Pro12 final.

"Leinster are flying high and we know we are coming up against a tough side stacked with quality players. But that just adds to the excitement for us as a team," said Connacht coach Pat Lam who is joining Bristol next season.

Ireland backs Johnny Sexton and Joey Carbery and forwards Jack McGrath and Tadhg Furlong are among those to be given the night off by Leinster coach Leo Cullen.

Luke McGrath plays at scrum-half with Ross Byrne at number 10, while Kirchner switches from outside centre to full-back.

Cian Healy, James Tracy and Mike Ross make up the front row with Ross Molony and Hayden Triggs at lock.

Leinster: Z Kirchner, A Byrne, R O'Loughlin, N Reid, D Kearney, R Byrne, L McGrath, C Healy, J Tracy, M Ross, R Molony, H Triggs, D Ryan, J van der Flier, R Ruddock (capt).

Replacements: SCronin, P Dooley, M Bent, I Nagle, P Timmins, N McCarthy, T Daly, B Daly.

Connacht: T O'Halloran, N Adeolokun, B Aki, C Ronaldson, D Poolman, J Carty, K Marmion, D Buckley, D Heffernan, Fy Bealham, Q Roux, A Browne, E McKeon, J Heenan, J Muldoon (capt).

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, JP Cooney, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Sean O'Brien, Naulia Dawai, Caolin Blade, Steve Crosbie, Eoin Griffin.