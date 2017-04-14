Treviso v Edinburgh (Sat)

Tovey comes into the visitors' side, with Duncan Weir dropping to the bench

Pro12: Treviso v Edinburgh Venue: Stadio Monigo, Treviso Date: 15 April KO: 2005 BST Coverage: Match report on BBC Sport website

Jason Tovey takes over from Duncan Weir at fly-half as Edinburgh aim to end a run of seven successive defeats in the Pro12 away to fellow strugglers Treviso.

That is the only starting change to the side that lost 22-19 to Connacht last weekend.

"Our composure and error count let us down last week," said Edinburgh's acting head coach Duncan Hodge.

"We see this game as a big chance to put right our wrongs of recent weeks."

Bottom of the table Treviso conceded eight tries and picked up three yellow cards in a 51-5 loss at Scarlets last weekend.

Hodge said: "We need to start the game well and gain control in the opening exchanges.

"Treviso have proven many times this season that they are a tough and well-drilled outfit. They'll battle hard to get a foothold early in the game so we need to match them by getting off the mark faster than we did against Connacht.

Treviso: tbc

Edinburgh: Glenn Bryce, Damien Hoyland, Chris Dean, Phil Burleigh, Rory Scholes, Jason Tovey, Nathan Fowles, Murray McCallum, Ross Ford (capt), Simon Berghan, Fraser McKenzie, Ben Toolis, Viliame Mata, Hamish Watson, Viliami Fihaki.

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Derrick Appiah, Kevin Bryce, Grant Gilchrist, Cornell du Preez, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Duncan Weir, Junior Rasolea.