Pro12 Judgement Day V: Cardiff Blues v Ospreys (Sat)

Dan Biggar finished the match against Leinster after passing a head injury assessment

Pro12: Cardiff Blues v Ospreys Date: Saturday, 15 April Venue: Principality Stadium Kick-off: 14:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Ospreys fly-half Dan Biggar has been ruled out of the Judgement Day Pro12 match with Cardiff Blues following his head injury against Leinster.

The Wales fly-half has not passed return to play protocols so Wales team-mate Sam Davies will start at 10.

Bradley Davies starts in the second row for the first time since November.

The Blues make four changes from the 24-24 draw with Ulster, with Sam Warburton, George Earle and Blaine Scully all injured.

Nick Williams, Macauley Cook and Matthew Morgan all start for the Cardiff region, while hooker Kristian Dacey returns from a groin strain.

Sam Underhill is also missing for Ospreys after also receiving a blow to the head against Leinster.

A heavily bandaged Biggar complained of being "dazed" after missing a last-kick-of the-game penalty which would have seen Ospreys beat Leinster. As it was the Swansea-based region lost 20-18.

After the game coach Steve Tandy explained the player had passed a pitchside head injury assessment following a clash of heads before being allowed back on to the pitch.

Second row Davies was a second-half replacement for the Ospreys in that match - his first appearance since playing for Wales against Australia on 5 November 2016.

Blues produced some scintillating back play in the draw at Ravenhill, but paid a heavy injury price with Lions captaincy candidate Warburton chief among the casualties.

They are eighth in the Pro12 table, 25 points behind third-placed Ospreys who have lost their last two league outings.

What are they saying?

Ospreys coach Steve Tandy: "It's very much about us in the run-in, if we put together three winning performances then there's nothing anyone else can do to stop us reaching the play-offs.

"Things haven't gone as planned the last few ... Ulster and the Scarlets are breathing down our neck and will both be desperate to put one over us in the final two rounds."

Blues scrum-half Lloyd Williams: "Sam (Warburton) has been in training all week and he's been influential in the way we've been preparing.

"We will miss him and another key forward, George Earle, as well, but it is a chance for Macauley Cook and Nick Williams. We have strong players coming back in for them who can fill their shoes."

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Alex Cuthbert, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Rhun Williams; Gareth Anscombe, Lloyd Williams; Gethin Jenkins (capt), Kristian Dacey, Taufa'ao Filise, Jarrad Hoeata, Macauley Cook, Josh Navidi, Ellis Jenkins, Nick Williams.

Replacements: Matthew Rees, Rhys Gill, Anton Peikrishvili, James Down, Sion Bennett, Tomos Williams, Steve Shingler, Aled Summerhill.

Ospreys: Dan Evans: Keelan Giles, Ashley Beck, Josh Matavesi, Dafydd Howells; Sam Davies, Rhys Webb (Capt); Nicky Smith, Scott Baldwin, Brian Mujati, Bradley Davies, Rory Thornton, James King, Justin Tipuric, Dan Baker.

Replacements: Scott Otten, Paul James, Rhodri Jones, Lloyd Ashley, Tyler Ardron, Tom Habberfield, Luke Price, Kieron Fonotia

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Sean Gallagher (Ireland), Gywn Morris (Wales)

TMO: Neil Hennessy (Wales)