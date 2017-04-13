Calum Green and Michael Young extend Newcastle Falcons deals

Calum Green played for Yorkshire Carnegie before joining Falcons

Lock Calum Green and scrum-half Michael Young have extended their contracts with Premiership side Newcastle Falcons, with terms undisclosed.

Green, 26, has been a second-row regular for Dean Richards' side, making 65 appearances for the Falcons since his 2014 move from Yorkshire Carnegie.

Young, 28, rejoined the Falcons in the summer of 2015 and has taken his tally of games to 120.

"It's great news that we have been able to agree new deals," Richards said.

"Calum is an extremely consistent performer for us who does the real nuts and bolts of the game, he is hugely valued for his work rate and is one of the mainstays of our forward pack.

"Michael is a quality half-back who brings a lot to the side. He has a huge amount of Premiership experience and he is a local lad, so it's fantastic that we have been able to agree these extensions."