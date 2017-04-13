BBC Sport - British & Irish Lions: Dylan Hartley hoping for 'great honour' of selection
Hartley hoping for 'great honour' of Lions
- From the section Rugby Union
England captain Dylan Hartley would consider British and Irish Lions selection a "great honour" with coach Warren Gatland due to announce his squad next week for this summer's tour of New Zealand.
WATCH MORE: Tindall in 'awe' of inspiring Hampson
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired