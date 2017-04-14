Premiership: Northampton Saints v Saracens

George Kruis missed the entirety of England's Six Nations campaign this season

Aviva Premiership Venue: Stadium MK Date: Sunday, 16 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

England lock George Kruis returns for Saracens in his first appearance since January after a knee problem

Kruis missed the Six Nations but is a contender for the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand this summer.

Saracens make nine total changes from the side which beat Harlequins, with fly-half Owen Farrell and prop Mako Vunipola among those rested.

Northampton make only two changes to their starting line-up after a narrow defeat by Wasps in their last game.

Ken Pisi starts at wing and Luther Burrell returns at centre, with George North and Nafi Tuitavake rested.

Meanwhile, Scotland centre Duncan Taylor is set to make his 100th appearance for Sarries after being named among the starters.

Northampton: Tuala; Pisi, Burrell, Mallinder, Foden; Myler, Groom; Waller, Hartley, Brookes, Lawes, Ribbans, Gibson, Wood (capt.), Picamoles.

Replacements: Haywood, Waller, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Harrison, Dickson, Hutchinson, Estelles.

Saracens: Goode; Earle, Bosch, D. Taylor, Maitland; Lozowski, Spencer; Lamositele, George (capt.), Koch, Isiekwe, Kruis, Conlon, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: Brits, Thompson-Stringer, Du Plessis, Rhodes, B. Vunipola, H. Taylor, Tompkins, Ashton.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.