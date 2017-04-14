Premiership: Bristol Rugby v Wasps

Back row James Haskell has 84 senior international caps for England

Aviva Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Sunday, 16 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Struggling Bristol make one change for the visit of Premiership leaders Wasps.

Nick Fenton-Wells starts in the back row in place of the injured Jack Lam.

Dai Young's visitors make three changes, all in the pack, as Matt Symons comes into the second row.

James Haskell returns to the back row, along with Nathan Hughes, after being rested, which sees Guy Thompson switch from number eight to openside flanker, while prop Jake Cooper-Woolley (knee) is fit enough to be on the bench.

Bristol would be relegated this weekend if 11th-placed Worcester beat Bath on Saturday and then Wasps avoid defeat at Ashton Gate.

Interim Bristol head coach Mark Tainton told BBC Radio Bristol:

"Wasps have got a star-studded backline and a foundation laid down by a pack that doesn't get the credit it deserves. They have some tremendous players.

"They have a good blend of power and ball skill. We need to be at the top of our game.

"We probably deserved to win at Exeter with a bonus point [last week]. I want to players to go out and express themselves. If we do that, we will challenge the top teams."

Bristol: Woodward; Edwards, Hurrell, Henson, Tovey; Searle, Mathewson; Bevington, Jones (capt), Cortes, Phillips, Sorenson, Jeffries, Fenton-Wells, Eadie.

Replacements: Crumpton, O'Connell, Ford-Robinson, Glynn, Robinson, Williams, Pisi, Amesbury.

Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, Daly, Beale, Bassett; Gopperth, Simpson; Mullan, Taylor, Swainston, Launchbury (capt), Symons, Haskell, Thompson, Hughes.

Replacements: Cruse, Bristow, Cooper-Woolley, Myall, Young, Robson, Cipriani, Leiua.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.