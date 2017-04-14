Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Bath

Former Saracens prop Biyi Alo has been with Worcester Warriors since June

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 15 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Prop Biyi Ayo returns as Worcester make just one change for Saturday's visit of Bath in the Premiership.

But forwards Jack Singleton, Gareth Milasinovich and Alafoti Fa'osiliva all come back onto the Warriors bench.

Play-off hopefuls Bath name a unchanged starting XV after their win over rivals Leicester Tigers at Twickenham.

The only alteration to Todd Blackadder's squad sees hooker Nathan Charles replace Chris Brooker on the replacements bench.

Fifth-placed Bath go into the Easter weekend level on points with fourth-placed Leicester, who host Newcastle on Saturday.

At the other end of the table, Worcester's safety would be secured if they beat Bath and then bottom side Bristol fail to beat leaders Wasps on Sunday.

Bath head coach Tabai Matson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"If we are going to be contenders, we have to be playing our best rugby now.

"For us to fall over against Worcester would make the Twickenham match a complete waste of time. We have to back up that performance.

"With three games to go, for Leicester and us, the first team that blinks will lose."

Worcester: Pennell; Humphreys, Willison, Te'o, Adams; Mills, Hougaard; Bower, Taufete'e, Alo, O'Callaghan (capt), Spencer, Vui, Lewis, Mama.

Replacements: Singleton, Grant, Milasinovich, Potgieter, Fa'osiliva, Baldwin, Lamb, Olivier.

Bath: Watson; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Tapuai, Banahan; Ford (co-capt), Fotuali'i; Catt, Batty, Palma-Newport, Ewels, Stooke, Ellis, Louw (co-capt), Faletau.

Replacements: Charles, Obano, Knight, Denton, Z Mercer, Cook, Priestland, T Homer.

