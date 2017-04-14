Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Newcastle Falcons

With Tom Youngs named on the bench for Leicester, his brother Ben will lead the Tigers as skipper against Newcastle

Aviva Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 15 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leicester captain Tom Youngs has been dropped to the bench in Matt O'Connor's first home game since returning to Welford Road as head coach.

George McGuigan replaces Youngs at hooker, as one of three changes to the fourth-placed side's starting XV following Saturday's defeat by Bath.

For Newcastle, injured fly-half Mike Delany is replaced by Joel Hodgson, who sealed last week's win over Gloucester.

Sinoti Sinoti will also start, as Marcus Watson switches to full-back.

Watson's move from the wing comes after Alex Tait was ruled out injured for a Falcons side that are ninth in the table, one point adrift of Gloucester in eighth with three matches remaining.

Leicester, who have fit-against scrum-half Sam Harrison in the side and Mike Williams and Jack Roberts included in the starting side, are equal on points with fifth-placed Bath in pursuit of the last remaining play-off spot.

Leicester head coach Matt O'Connor told BBC Radio Leicester:

"It was a no brainer for me to come back.

"There's still a lot of really strong relationships that I had with the organisation, in relation to the backroom, the coaching group and a lot of the playing staff.

"I think there were a lot of pleasing elements to what went on on Saturday [in defeat to Bath]. The result wasn't ideal but it wasn't terminal either."

Leicester Tigers: Veainu; Thompstone, Roberts, Mermoz, Pietersen; Burns, B Youngs (capt); Genge, McGuigan, Cole, Barrow, Kitchener, Williams, O'Connor, Hamilton.

Replacements: T Youngs, Bateman, Balmain, Fitzgerald, Thacker, Harrison, Williams, Tait.

Newcastle Falcons: Watson; Goneva, Harris, Socino, Sinoti; Hodgson, Young; Vickers, Cooper, D Wilson, Green, Olmstead, M Wilson, Welch (capt), Latu.

Replacements: Sowrey, Harris, Welsh, Witty, Chick, Egerton, Willis, Kibirige.

