Premiership: Gloucester v Sale Sharks

Aviva Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 15 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester have made eight changes including a new half-back pairing as Billy Burns and Callum Braley come in.

Freddie Clarke makes his Premiership debut with Josh Hohneck, Richard Hibbard, Jeremy Thrush, Ross Moriarty and Lewis Ludlow also added to the XV.

Sale have made one change at flanker with Ben Curry replacing identical twin brother Tom.

The Sharks have also brought prop James Flynn onto the bench as they look for a second away win of the season.

The Cherry and Whites won 26-13 at the AJ Bell Stadium in September.

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond told BBC Radio Manchester:

"Our ambition is to finish as high as we can.

"We set a target at Christmas after we got beaten by Bristol which was a low point that we needed to get to 35 points, and we're there now - I'm confident we can get 40 plus points.

"There is no bigger challenge than going to Kingsholm which is a daunting place but we've got no pressure on us."

Gloucester: Marshall; Sharples, Trinder, Atkinson, May; Burns, Braley; Hohneck, Hibbard. Afoa; Thursh (capt), Galarza, Moriaty, Ludlow, Clarke.

Replacements: Matu'u, McAllister, Knight, Savage, Morgan, Vellacott, Twelvetrees, Halaifonua.

Sale: Haley; Solomona, James, Jennings, McGuigan; MacGinty, Phillips; Harrison, Webber, Aulika, Evans, Ostrikov, Neild, B Curry, Beaumont (capt).

Replacements: T Curry, Flynn, Longbottom, Nott, Pearce, Mitchell, Bedlow, Charnley.

