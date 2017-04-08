Premiership: Saracens 40-19 Harlequins

Chris Ashton scored two tries in Saracens' European Champions Cup quarter-final win over Glasgow

Aviva Premiership Saracens (17) 40 Tries: Ashton, Brits, Rhodes, Goode Cons: Farrell 4 Pens: Farrell 4 Harlequins (9) 19 Try: Horwill Con: Swiel Pens: Evans 4

Chris Ashton scored his fifth try in four games as Saracens confirmed a Premiership play-off spot by beating London rivals Harlequins at Wembley.

Quins' Nick Evans opened the scoring with the first of four penalties, but Ashton's try and Schalk Brits' score put Sarries 17-9 up at the break.

Michael Rhodes and Alex Goode tries ensured victory in front of a crowd of 71,324 at the home of English football.

James Horwill's try in response was of little consequence in a costly defeat.

Defeat for Quins means they remain five points adrift of the play-off spots in sixth, with fourth-placed Leicester and Bath equal on points after 19 games following the West Country side's victory over Tigers at Twickenham in the early kick-off.

Goode's try to secure a bonus-point win for Sarries means there is just one top-four place still available after second-placed Exeter beat Bristol on Saturday.

In a game which took the combined attendances for the two showpiece fixtures in London on Saturday to more than 130,000, the boot of England international Owen Farrell was instrumental, as he kicked 20 points to grind down a Quins side that dominated possession at times.

Evans' penalties kept Harlequins in the hunt, with his fourth one reducing the arrears to eight points after 49 minutes.

But, two Farrell penalties in three minutes and Rhodes' dashing finish down the left, after Maro Itoje managed to steal the ball from a line-out with eight minutes remaining, put the result beyond doubt.

Saracens: Goode; Ashton, Taylor, Barritt (capt), Maitland; Farrell, Spencer; M Vunipola, Brits, Koch, Itoje, Hamilton, Rhodes, Wray, B Vunipola.

Replacements: George, Lamositele, Du Plessis, Flanagan, Conlon, Wigglesworth, Lozowski, Tompkins.

Harlequins: Brown; Yarde, Marchant, Roberts, Visser; Evans, Care (capt); Marler, Buchanan, Collier, Merrick, Horwill, Robshaw, Clifford, Luamanu.

Replacements: Gray, Lambert, Sinckler, Matthews, Ward, Mulchrone, Swiel, Alofa.

