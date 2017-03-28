Greig Laidlaw targets return for Australia summer tour after ankle surgery

Laidlaw missed the bulk of the Six Nations campaign through injury

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw says he hopes to be back playing in three or four weeks - in time for this summer's tour of Australia.

Laidlaw, 31, was sidelined for the majority of the Six Nations campaign after suffering ankle ligament damage in the defeat by France in Paris.

Following surgery, Laidlaw is relishing the prospect of returning to action.

"As long as I have no setbacks... as long as I keep progressing, I will be back as quick as I can," he said.

The Gloucester scrum-half left the Stade de France on crutches, cutting short the 58-time capped player's Six Nations championship.

"I'm hoping to be back in three to four weeks," said Laidlaw. "I knew I had done something badly when it happened. My foot was in a not-so-good position.

"I didn't know the extent of the injury and, sadly, the scan showed I needed an operation. But the scan also showed I had only done one ligament so I'm quite lucky in a sense."