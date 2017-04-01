European Challenge Cup: Bath 34-20 CA Brive

Before his double against Brive, Rokoduguni's last try came against Bristol in the Premiership on 26 February

European Challenge Cup quarter-final Bath (20) 34 Tries: Faleatau 2, Homer, Rokoduguni 2 Cons: Priestland3 Pens: Priestland CA Brive (6) 20 Tries: Sanconnie 2 Cons: Germain 2 Pens: Germain 2

Semesa Rokoduguni scored two tries and laid on another to help Bath edge past Brive to reach their second European Challenge Cup semi-final in four years.

Taulupe Faletau scored Bath's first try, with England winger Rokoduguni putting Tom Homer over before grabbing one of his own to put Bath 20-6 up at the break.

Faletau went in again before Fabien Sanconnie grabbed a double in response.

Rokoduguni's second try four minutes from the end sealed a tense victory.

Bath, who were beaten by Northampton in an all-English Challenge Cup final in 2014, will travel to face the winners of Sunday's quarter-final between Ospreys and Stade Francais in the last four.

Brive, ninth in the French Top 14 competition and the club Bath beat to be crowned European Cup champions 19 years ago, were made to rue their early profligacy and only had two Germain penalties to show for a strong start.

Faletau ran in the game's opening try and following a Rhys Priestland penalty, Homer and Rokoduguni touched down in quick succession to see the Blue, Black and White take a 14-point advantage into the second half.

Wales number eight Faletau went in for his second and Bath's fourth try before Brive mounted their fightback, with Sanconnie the focal point, scoring a quickfire brace of tries.

Nathan Charles, the Australia hooker who was born with cystic fibrosis, made an impressive debut in a punishing contest, having recently arrived on a shot-term deal to bolster a Bath side decimated by injuries.

Rokoduguni's solo effort, evading a series of attempted tackles, clinched victory at the Recreation Ground, but there was still time for Brive to have another try chalked off in a dramatic finish.

Bath: Watson; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Banahan, Homer; Priestland (co-capt), Fotuali'i; Catt, Charles, Palma Newport, Ewels (co-capt), Charteris, Mercer, Ellis, Faletau.

Replacements: Graham, Obano, Knight, Douglas, Grant, Cook, Hastings, Tapuai.

Brive: Germain; Ngwenya, Mignardi, Burotu, Masilevu; Ugalde, Iribaren; Devisme, Da Ros, Buys, Snyman, Mela, Hireche (capt), Luafutu, Sanconnie.

Replacements: Acquier, Asieshvili, Bekoshvili, Le Devedec, Waqaniborutu, Lobzhanidze, Laranjeira, Galala.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.