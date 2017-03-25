Chris Robshaw: John Kingston says ex-England captain can make Lions tour

Chris Robshaw took some big hits during an impressive performance as Harlequins dominated against Newcastle on Saturday

Former England captain Chris Robshaw can still make this summer's British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand despite a 12-week injury lay-off, says his club coach John Kingston.

Robshaw missed all of England's triumphant Six Nations campaign with a shoulder injury.

But the 30-year-old returned to play a starring role as Harlequins thrashed Newcastle 53-17 on Saturday.

"It's a brave man who discounts Chris from the Lions," said Kingston.

"His ability to come back after four months out and put in a performance like that over 80 minutes is a reflection of the guy.

"Chris gets better the longer he plays; he just keeps going and going, you would never know that he's been out."

Lions head coach Warren Gatland will name his touring squad on 19 April, with the first game not until 3 June.

Quins only have four games left in the regular Premiership season for Robshaw to prove his fitness and earn a place.

The Londoners are in sixth place as they chase the top-four finish that will extend their campaign into the play-offs.