Six Nations: Plans to reduce tournament to six weeks

England have won the past two Six Nations

The Six Nations will be played over six weeks, reduced from seven, under plans by the Rugby Football Union.

The body hopes to remove one of the two weeks when games are not played, to create space for the new global season.

If successful, the plans for a six week tournament will happen after the 2019 World Cup.

"We think it would improve it," said RFU chief executive Ian Ritchie. "It would narrow the 'off' periods and help with the broader narrative."

The plans will be discussed at April's Six Nations review meeting when Ritchie will be lobbying for its implementation.

"It's absolutely right to always be thinking about what to do to enhance, improve and make the Six Nations better," added Ritchie.

"We think it is a good route. It may well be that others agree or disagree."

The current seven-week format was introduced in 2003, reducing the length of the tournament from 10 weeks. Earlier this year Premiership rugby clubs called on the Six Nations to be played over five weeks, rather than seven.