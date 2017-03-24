Pro12: Glasgow Warriors v Connacht - Scotland stars return for Warriors

Stuart Hogg was voted as the Six Nations player of the tournament for the second year running

Pro12: Glasgow Warriors v Connacht Date: Saturday, 25 March Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport website

Six Nations Player of the Championship Stuart Hogg is among a number of Scotland players who are back in the Glasgow Warriors line-up for the visit of Connacht on Saturday.

Ali Price and Finn Russell return, with Fraser Brown and Gordon Reid on the bench for Gregor Townsend's side.

Connacht also welcome back several internationals, with Tiernan O'Halloran and Kieran Marmion in the backline.

Sean O'Brien, Jake Heenan and John Muldoon return to make up the back row.

Up front, Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham pack down in the front row with hooker Tom McCartney. Quinn Roux and Andrew Browne make up the second-row partnership.

Ireland Sevens player Josh Rowland starts on the bench after recovering from an ankle injury.

Connacht coach Pat Lam said: "All our games with Glasgow are challenging, particularly in Scotstoun, where we have never won.

"But that chance to create a bit of history just adds to the excitement for us."

Glasgow are sixth in the Pro12 table, one place and seven points ahead of the visitors, who have a game in hand over the Scots.

Warriors' returning internationals should be boosted by a positive Six Nations performance, with Vern Cotter's Scotland having finished fourth in the table following three victories.

Hogg starts at full-back on Saturday and is joined in the back three by Sean Lamont, who lines up on the right wing, with Rory Hughes on the opposite side.

In the centre, Peter Horne captains the side for the second game in a row, alongside Nick Grigg, and Horne's brother George is among the replacements.

George Horne could play alongside brother Peter for the first time for Glasgow on Saturday

The Scotland half-back pairing of Price and Russell are reunited and, in the front-row, Alex Allan and Sila Puafisi pack down either side of All Black Corey Flynn.

Matt Smith will make his home debut starting on the open flank and he is joined by Rob Harley and Adam Ashe in the back-row, with Harley set to make the second highest number of appearances of any player in a Glasgow shirt.

Glasgow coach Townsend said: "It's great to welcome so many of our Test players back into our squad. They formed the majority of a Scotland team that got three wins in the Six Nations.

"It's great to see our players working hard during games, doing work that leads to tries and also scoring tries. It means they're full of confidence and they'll bring that confidence back into our squad.

"The quality of the session goes up when you have a really good group of players training, either in the team or the opposition team. We've missed them.

"We realise that this is the biggest part of our season. It's the time where we usually play well - it'll be tougher for us this year because of the opposition we're playing, but it's a really exciting period.

"Connacht are a side we respect greatly, from their positive approach to the game and also how hard they work for each other."

Glasgow Warriors: S Hogg, S Lamont, N Grigg, P Horne (captain), R Hughes, F Russell, A Price; A Allan; C Flynn, S Puafisi, T Swinson, B Alainu'uese, R Harley, M Smith, A Ashe.

Replacements: F Brown, G Reid, D Rae, S Cummings, L Wynne, G Horne, A Dunbar, P Murchie.

Connacht: T O'Halloran, N Adeolokun, B Aki, C Ronaldson, S Ili, J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, T McCartney, F Bealham, Q Roux, A Browne, S O'Brien, J Heenan, J Muldoon captain).

Replacements: D Heffernan, R Loughney, D Robertson-McCoy, J Cannon, N Dawai, J Cooney, T Farrell, J Rowland.

Referee: Ian Davies.