Six Nations: Scotland's Stuart Hogg voted player of the championship again

Hogg is the youngest Scottish player to reach 50 caps

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg has been voted Six Nations player of the championship for the second year running.

The 24-year-old Glasgow Warriors star received the backing of 29,734 fans, almost 25% of the public vote.

He scored three tries in the tournament as Scotland picked up three wins for the first time since 2006.

Ireland flanker CJ Stander came second, with France number eight Louis Picamoles third.

Title-winning England trio Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Joe Launchbury were on the 12-man shortlist, along with Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb and hooker Ken Owens.

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell was fifth in the voting, just ahead of Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray.

Italy captain Sergio Parisse and Camille Lopez of France completed the line-up.

Former Ireland centre Brian O'Driscoll is the only other player to land the accolade twice, in 2006 and 2007.

"To receive this award again is an absolute honour, particularly when you take other players on the shortlist into account," said Hogg.

"I'm delighted and would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted and the fans for their continued support throughout the championship."