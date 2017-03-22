North 'disappointed' at no action over alleged bite in Paris

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2017: The chaotic finale to France v Wales in two minutes

Wales wing George North has admitted he was disappointed no action was taken over the alleged bite on him in Wales' Six Nations defeat against France.

Referee Wayne Barnes asked television match official Peter Fitzgibbon to check the incident, but he could not find any clear footage.

Citing commissioner John Montgomery was also unable to find clear evidence.

"From my point of view it was disappointing as was the whole game," North told BBC Radio Northampton.

"I have got a bit of bruise on it now from obviously where I got bitten but apart from that I am all right really," he continued.

"It is disappointing (no action was taken) because you think what the modern game is like, especially in a Test match because it was, Wales v France in Paris which is such a big occasion.

"It is what it is. Sometimes for all the cameras that are there they capture stuff and sometimes they don't.

"This one time it doesn't got picked up."

But there could be action taken over France's replacement of Uini Atonio.

Wales coach Rob Howley said he was left to "question the integrity of our game" after France replaced prop Atonio with Rabah Slimani during the 20 minutes of added time that were played.

France's team doctor said Atonio needed to go off for a head injury assessment.

The 100-minute game

North admitted it was a frenetic atmosphere in the 100-minute game in Paris with 20 minutes of injury time.

"I don't know how many scrums went down but the atmosphere in Paris was tremendous," added North.

"With every reset scrum it just got louder and louder."

'It was not the best'

Wales finished fifth in the Six Nations which was the lowest position since 2007 with two wins against Italy and Ireland and defeats against England, Scotland and France.

"From our own standards it was not the best from a personal or a team point of view," North told the Saints Show.

"We showed glimpses of some really good rugby.

"It is just having the consistency and putting performances back-to-back.

"If you look at the France game we dug into the end and lost.

"It is the whole game performance we speak about.

"Overall it was a decent Six Nations but we know we have another level or two in us."

Lions year

After a shaky performance against Scotland, North is back in pole position for a Lions squad spot in New Zealand this summer having scored two tries against Ireland and performing solidly against France.

"There's more to come," he said. "I am back in the right way and I have five games (with Northampton) to get back to know where I can be."

North won three Lions Test caps in the Australia series victory four years ago.

"I was lucky enough to tour with the Lions in 2013 and remember how special that was," said North.

"With the season we have had, you hope your best performances get you there.

"Touch wood, we have five games to put another claim down and hope you have done enough to warrant selection.

"There is no tougher place to tour than New Zealand. Wales toured there last year and it was one of the toughest places I have been in playing the All Blacks in their own backyard.

"They are not world champions for nothing."

Fighting fit

North says he has recovered from a series of head knocks with Northampton and Wales, with the last incident coming while playing for the Saints against Leicester last December.

"I am 100 per cent fine," said North.

"I saw a specialist (after the last knock) and I was advised to take some time off which the club were lucky to give me."