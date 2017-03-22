All Blacks will not face England until 2018 after Baa-Baas game is confirmed

New Zealand beat England 24-21 when the two sides met at Twickenham in November 2014

England will not face New Zealand this year after a game between the All Blacks and the Barbarians at Twickenham on 4 November was confirmed.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) was understood to be interested in a fixture between the world's top two sides before the end of the year.

However, England and New Zealand will not now meet until autumn 2018.

The Baa-Baas match against New Zealand replaces one previously announced against Australia.

"The entire Barbarians Committee would like to thank the RFU for approving this fixture against New Zealand," said John Spencer, chairman of the Barbarians.

"For the record, and contrary to some recent media reports, the Barbarians have a strong and very collaborative relationship with the RFU, and any suggestion that the RFU has not acted correctly in any part of the discussions around staging this fixture is unfair and wrong."

The Barbarians are next in action against England at Twickenham on Sunday, 28 May, before returning to Belfast's Kingspan Stadium to play Ulster on Thursday, 1 June.

England's record of 18 consecutive wins, equalling New Zealand's record total, came to an end at the weekend in the final Six Nations match against Ireland in Dublin.