WP Nel: Scotland prop signs new three-year deal at Edinburgh

Nel played in all of Scotland matches at the 2015 World Cup and in the 2016 Six Nations

Scotland prop Willem Nel has signed a three-year contract extension at Edinburgh, keeping him at the Pro12 club until May 2020.

The South Africa-born 30-year-old qualified through residency in 2015 and has 15 caps.

He missed this season's Six Nations with a neck injury, having also missed the autumn Tests.

"These are exciting times for Edinburgh and I feel that everything is moving in the right direction," said Nel.

"It's been great to see a lot of young talent coming through this season and hopefully I can help with their development in the coming years.

"I was very glad and honoured that Edinburgh and Scottish Rugby approached me with a new deal and there were no second thoughts on re-signing with the club."

Edinburgh are currently ninth in the Pro12, with just four wins from 17 games and host French outfit La Rochelle in the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals on 31 March.

Former Leicester Tigers coach Richard Cockerill will take over in the summer.

Duncan Hodge has been acting head coach since the departure of Alan Solomons in September.