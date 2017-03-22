Ali Price: No room for error as Glasgow Warriors aim for play-offs

Price is looking forward to a European quarter-final and a tough league run-in

Ali Price has no time to bask in a breakthrough Six Nations as focus switches to the challenge of salvaging Glasgow Warriors' season.

The scrum-half, 23, started three of Scotland's matches following injury to captain Greig Laidlaw.

And he hopes to take that experience into a tough run as Glasgow bid to reach the Pro12 play-offs.

"Every game for us is pretty much a final from now until the end of the season," Price told BBC Scotland.

"In the league, we do rely on a couple of results elsewhere but we need to win every game to be in with a chance of making the top four."

That sequence of five begins with champions Connacht visiting Scotstoun on Saturday and includes away trips to Munster and Leinster, both in the current top three.

Glasgow Warriors' Pro12 fixtures Connacht (H) 25 March Munster (A) 8 April Zebre (H) 14 April Leinster (A) 28 April Edinburgh (H) 6 May

Warriors, winners in 2015, are 11 points behind Ulster in fourth, as they bid to make the play-offs for the sixth successive campaign.

A damaging run of three defeats in a row during the Six Nations has put Gregor Townsend's side in a very difficult position.

Scotland included either 12 or 13 Glasgow players in each of their match-day squads in the Six Nations as they picked up three tournament wins for the first time since 2006.

Price was one of nine Glasgow players in the starting line up against Italy

"It's a difficult period, Glasgow lose a lot of players and that causes obvious disruption," said Price, who took his international caps tally to five with four appearances in the championship.

"The boys did well to get a good result against Dragons last time out.

"Now everyone is excited to get back into it, to see how we can finish off the season. There's more competition for places and that drives up standards in training."

Glasgow's reward for reaching the quarter finals of the European Champions Cup for the first time is a visit to holders Saracens on 2 April.

"Connacht is our focus at the moment but we know Saracens are on the horizon and that is a huge game for us," said Price.

'Scotland in a good position'

Scotland gave head coach Vern Cotter a memorable send-off, finishing a successful Six Nations with a 29-0 win over Italy at Murrayfield and Price is tipping Townsend to carry on that good work when he succeeds the New Zealander at the end of the season.

"Vern has done a brilliant job and Gregor takes over with the squad in a good position," said Price. "We're fifth in the world rankings.

"Off the back of the Six Nations, everyone will be confident for the summer tour [Australia, Fiji].

"As a coach, you want to inherit a team with confidence and one that is starting to learn how to win games.

"We're all looking forward to the new challenge of Gregor taking over. He knows the players well. We know how he works."