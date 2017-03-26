Premiership: Saracens 53-10 Bath

Chris Ashton became the highest Premiership try-scorer at Allianz Park

Aviva Premiership Saracens (17) 53 Tries: George, Goode, Maitland, Brits, Barritt, Ashton 2, B Vunipola Cons: Farrell 5 Pens: Farrell Bath (10) 10 Tries: Watson Cons: Ford Pens: Ford

Chris Ashton scored twice as champions Saracens ran in eight tries to hammer Bath at Allianz Park.

Ashton dived over with his signature swallow celebration in a dominant second half from the home side, where Shalk Brits, Brad Barritt and Billy Vunipola also crossed.

That added to first-half tries by Jamie George, Alex Goode and Sean Maitland.

Bath could only manage a single try through Anthony Watson as they suffered their third straight defeat.

Having been competitive in the opening 40 minutes, Bath were overwhelmed in the second period and now sit three points behind fourth-placed Leicester, whom they meet in two weeks' time at Twickenham.

Saracens kept up their pursuit of a home semi-final and now lie just a point behind Exeter in second.

After George had driven over a rolling maul inside four minutes, Goode began and finished the try of the afternoon.

He freed Ashton, whose inside break sent Saracens into the 22, the move flowed towards the left-hand touchline and Goode dived over in the corner.

Ashton, who is joining Toulon in the summer, scored his two tries in the final 10 minutes as the Bath defence tired.

Saracens: Goode; Ashton, Bosch, Barritt, Maitland; Farrell, Wigglesworth; M Vunipola, George, Figallo, Itoje, Hamilton, Rhodes, Wray, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Brits, Lamositele, Koch, Brown, Conlon, H Taylor, Lozowski, D Taylor.

Bath: Watson; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Tapuai, Banahan; Ford, Fotuali'i; Catt, Batty, Lahiff, Ewels, Caharteris, Ellis, Louw, Faletau.

Replacements: Brooker, Obano, Palmer-Newport, Stooke, Grant, Cook, Hastings, Homer.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU)

