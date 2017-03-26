Premiership: Wasps 40-33 Worcester Warriors

Christian Wade (left) is the Premiership's leading try-scorer with 14 tries

Aviva Premiership Wasps (19) 40 Tries: Rowlands, Wade 2, Leiua, Bassett, Macken Cons: Gopperth 5 Worcester (19) 33 Tries: Heem, Adams 2, Alo, Willison Cons: Mills 4 Red card: Heem

The Premiership's top try scorer Christian Wade scored two tries as leaders Wasps moved five points clear with a bonus-point win over Worcester.

It was three tries apiece in the first half, Wade scoring either side of Will Rowlands' try, with Josh Adams going over twice after Bryce Heem's score.

After Heem saw red for a tackle on Willie le Roux, Wasps' Alapati Leiua, Josh Bassett and Brendan Macken scored.

However, Biyi Alo and Jackson Willison crossed as Warriors gained two points.

The hosts also finished the match with 14 men, as ex-Warriors man Matt Mullan was sent to the sin-bin.

Second-bottom Worcester led on two occasions in the first half and were good value for their two bonus points.

New Zealander Heem was dismissed on 45 minutes for a mistimed challenge on airborne Wasps full-back Le Roux, who was replaced by Bassett after receiving treatment on the pitch.

Dai Young's side are now guaranteed a place in the end-of-season play-offs, while Warriors are nine points clear of Bristol and only four adrift of 10th-placed Sale.

Wasps: Beale; Wade, Leiua, Gopperth, Le Roux; Cipriani, Robson; McIntyre, Johnson (capt), Moore, Rowlands, Myall, Haskell, Young, Rieder.

Replacements: Cruse, Mullan, Cooper-Woolley, Symons, Thompson, Simpson, Macken, Bassett.

Worcester: Pennell; Heem, Olivier, Willison, Adams; Mills, Hougaard; Rapava Ruskin, Taufete'e, Schonert, O'Callaghan (capt), Spencer, Vui, Lewis, Mama.

Replacements: Bregvadze, Bower, Alo, Dowson, Potgieter, Baldwin, Humphreys, Hammond.

