Huw Jones: Glasgow-bound Scotland centre out for up to five months

Huw Jones' Six Nations was halted by injury during the final Test against Italy

Scotland and Stormers centre Huw Jones is facing a lengthy injury lay-off after tearing a hamstring in the Six Nations victory over Italy.

He will have surgery in London and will not be fit to return to training for up to five months, his club said.

Jones, 23, will miss Scotland's summer tour and the injury ends his hopes of selection for the British and Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand.

Jones will join Glasgow Warriors next season on a two-year deal.

He played in every match of Scotland's Six Nations campaign, scoring two tries in the defeat by England at Twickenham.

The former Western Province player has eight senior international caps.